Onyeka Nwelue, Nigerian filmmaker and bookseller has stated that he had before now sent his books to Russia's President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, February 24, Nwelue shared a snap of one of the books he sent by logistics company DHL to the 69-year-old president.

He anticipates a call from the Russian president Photo Credit: Onyeka Nwelue

Source: Facebook

He also attached a snap of a part of the letter he addressed to Putin along with the books.

His daring revelation came as a surprise to social media users as the Ukraine-Russia melee recently took an escalated turn with Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country.

He expects Putin's call

The founder of the James Currey Society, at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford added that he expects a call from Putin, stressing that he believes the president will call him.

Onyeka wrote:

"I sent my books to President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin of Russia, through DHL before this…

"I am still waiting for his call and I know he will call me."

His announcement came as a surprise to many

Jaykay Boom stated:

"Omo see men with great mind.....

"I'm still learning.

"I doff my cap Sir."

Franklin Caesar Oderah remarked:

"You see why I no dey take u play."

Emmanuel Ephraim stated:

"I know Putin reads English. He may soon request that your book be translated in Russian for outlets in Russia!"

Graciano Enwerem opined:

"Now this is what I'm talking about. Onyeka, it's in you power was PUT IN."

Chidozie Nwaigwe wrote:

"This is unconscionable. A man who sets out, daggers drawn on a sovereign nation, shouldn't be sent books or offered friendly gestures. If this goes South, even the UK won't be a safe dwelling place."

