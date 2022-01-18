Finland, a member state of the European Union in Northern Europe, has been adjudged the happiest country in the world, a statistical release of the last quarter of 2021 by the World Happiness Report affirms.

In the quarterly report published by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, no African country made it to the top 40 ranking.

It is noteworthy that the global happiness report relies on the subjective measurement of life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions of the citizens.

Taking a cue, from the happiness report, Legit.ng highlights the top 10 African countries on the ranking.

1. Mauritius

The people of Mauritius have been rated as the happiest folks on the African continent, according to the World Happiness Report.

The East African country famed for its reefs and lagoons scored 6.02 to be ranked 44th in the world.

2. Nigeria

Bettering its ranking in the first quarter of 2021, Nigeria has now ranked the second happiest country in Africa.

In the happiness report of the first quarter of 2021, the West African country was ranked 17th.

Nigeria had a score of 5.5 on a 0 to 10 scale and came 59th in the world.

3. Ghana

Ghana, a West African country, comes in third place after a global rating of 65 among 95 countries.

The country which spans the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean to the south scored 5.32 over 10.

4. Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire, also known as Ivory Coast is ranked in 4th place after being rated 70th on the global list.

The West African country scored 5.26 on a scale of 0 to 10. In the ranking of the first quarter of 2021, Ivory Coast was missing in the top 17.

5. Cameroon

In fifth place is a Central African country of varied terrain, Cameroon.

The country scored 5.24 over 10 and was ranked 71 in the world. This is however a dip in their last ranking which saw them placed 4th in Africa.

Other countries that made up the top 10

Completing the top 10 list are the following countries:

6. South Africa

7. Zambia

8. Morocco

9. Tunisia

10. Uganda

