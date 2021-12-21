A young boy, Bridger Walker, who went viral for rescuing his little sister from a brutal dog attack has finally met up with his Marvel hero, Spider-Man

Bridger's heroic act earned him praises of Avengers movie stars including Spider-Man star Tom Holland who invited the lad to the set of No Way Home

In an emerging video from the fan-celebrity set meet-up, Spider-Man could be seen 'flying' with the young fan just like in the movie

Bridger Walker's heroic and brave act has earned him the attention of his favourite Marvel movie character, Spider-Man.

Young Bridger became an internet sensation in 2020 after he singlehandedly saved his little sister from a brutal dog attack that saw him receive 90 stitches throughout his body.

The boy got to hang out with Spider-Man star Tom Holland Photo Credit: @ladbible

Fan meets his fav movie celebrity

Spider-Man star Tom Holland further celebrated the young lad by inviting him to the movie set of No Way Home.

In a video and photos shared by @ladbible on Instagram, Bridger and his whole family could be seen hanging out with Tom and his co-star, Zendaya as they shoot the movie.

In an adorable video, Spider-Man in his full costume is seen carrying Bridger while making an upward ascension as if using the spider web like in the movie.

The actor also had a Spider-Man suit ready for the young lad which Legit.ng gathered is in fulfilment of the promise he made to Bridger in 2020.

Bridger's father reacts to Spider-Man actor's gesture

Bridger's dad, Robert Walker, was overwhelmed by Tom's gesture to his son and appreciated the actor as well as the movie crew for it.

He said:

"I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Thank you again to everyone who played some role in Bridger’s special day “hanging” with Spider-Man."

Social media reacts

@henrygoodyea stated:

"I’m not a celebrity worship type of person but Tom Holland seems like a stand up dude."

@sherryhedges_7 thought:

"My heart!!! I wanna cry. Look at his little face. What a little hero. I just want to hug him."

@all4leagues wrote:

"Tom is such a nice guy, just a genuine person who wants to make kids dreams come true."

@yashhh.______ opined:

"When Tom asked him "Who's your favourite Avenger" and dude's reaction was like "Bro can't you just see?" Pure vine energy...."

Captain America actor sends shield to boy who saved sister from brutal dog attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Chris Evans had sent Captain America shield to the boy who saved his sister from a brutal dog attack.

According to the 6-year-old's aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, he saved himself from an attacking dog and rather than let his little sister be harmed, he used himself as a shield and sustained injuries on his face.

He later said:

“If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.”

Walker shared the post via her Instagram page and tagged Avengers actors to see the bravery of her nephew.

Bridger ended up receiving 90 stitches after getting bitten by the dog. Things took an interesting turn when Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel franchise, responded.

