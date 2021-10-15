A displeased man has taken a reactive step to arrest the situation after being scammed of his money by a fraudster

In a viral video, the Nigerian man was spotted in a supposed shrine reporting the matter to the gods

He bitterly called the real names and phone number of the person telling the gods to help him recover the money

A trending video of a man making his case before the gods has got many talking.

The Nigerian man is reported to have lost his money to a fraudster.

The man called the name of the scammer and stated his case Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by Instablog9ja, the man with a paper in hand called out the real name and phone number of the man relaying the situation to a Yoruba deity known as Orunmila.

He pleaded to the gods to help him recover his money.

The incident was said to have happened in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@omoiyadanni_101 stated:

"Why Dey no use the juju remove the money from the Acct why Dey won make the person die."

@de_o_la_ace commented:

" oga e no Dey work again. Make them ask am if he never scam person too ... all those iya ramota wey you Dey owe money nko."

@africanflamingo_ said:

"Orunmila won’t do anything. The person don match the money down with better cow head and chilled stout "

@valdonclint remarked:

"I keep on saying this, if this method was truly effective, different vices like theft, kidnapping etc wouldn't be in existence in this country."

@ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonwu wrote:

"You guys won't understand his pain, until you're in his shoes... if you can pray to God to help you, then he has the freedom to pray to his own god to assist him. Religion is free. That's his belief, respect it!"

Source: Legit