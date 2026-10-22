The Renewed Hope Labourers Network pushed back against PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed's claim that Tinubu failed Nigerians on security

The group cited Defence Headquarters figures showing over 3,000 terrorists neutralised and more than 120,000 insurgents surrendered in two years

RHOLAN accused Baba-Ahmed of ignoring verified military gains and described his comments as politically motivated mischief

Abuja, FCT - A cross-party political movement has challenged Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) national chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed over his assertion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to deliver on security, saying the claim deliberately ignores documented military progress.

The Renewed Hope Labourers Network (RHOLAN), through its Director of Public Affairs, Toby Prince, said Baba-Ahmed's position presents a misleading picture of the security situation across Nigeria.

President Tinubu faces criticism over Nigeria’s security situation as Renewed Hope Labourers Network responds to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed’s claims. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Arise News TV

Source: Facebook

Armed Forces' Recorded Gains

RHOLAN pointed to figures from the Defence Headquarters, which it said show that more than 3,000 terrorists and bandits have been neutralised, over 120,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered, and more than 2,000 kidnap victims have been freed in the past two years. In the third quarter of 2026 alone, the group said troops killed or arrested 1,887 terrorists and criminals, rescued 1,736 kidnapped civilians, and forced 333 insurgents to surrender.

The network also highlighted the creation of Defence Special Forces Brigades in Kaduna and Niger States, alongside the expansion of Operations Hadin Kai and Fansan Yamma. It said these efforts have reopened farmlands, markets, and major roads that were previously off-limits.

On Baba-Ahmed's specific reference to the Abuja-Kaduna highway, Prince said additional security outposts, improved surveillance, and ongoing road reconstruction had transformed conditions on that corridor.

"Mr Baba-Ahmed's claim that children cannot go to school because of bandits is outdated and misleading. Data confirm that troops have degraded terrorist and bandit capacity, reopened previously controlled territories, and enabled the gradual return of normal life, including schooling, in many affected communities," the statement said.

PRP Claims Dismissed as Political Mischief

RHOLAN said Baba-Ahmed had chosen to ignore mass surrenders, large-scale rescues, and the reopening of schools across several northern states.

"Baba-Ahmed's attempt to paint a picture of total collapse while ignoring mass surrenders, large-scale rescues and the reopening of schools in several northern states is pure political mischief. The facts on the ground contradict his narrative," Prince said.

The group also noted President Tinubu's recent directive to security chiefs to rescue all remaining abductees and ensure no terrorist or bandit camp remains anywhere in Nigeria, describing the administration's mix of military operations, special forces expansion, and community engagement as producing results that could not be dismissed.

"Over 3,000 neutralised, over 120,000 surrendered, and thousands of victims rescued are not a failure. They are evidence of a government that is fighting and winning," the statement read.

RHOLAN said it would continue to defend verified progress and support efforts to further improve national security.

Coalition Backs Tinubu's 90-Day Security Plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civil society group focused on security reforms backed President Tinubu's directive ordering the preparation of a National Threat Assessment and a rolling five-year Strategic Defence Operations Plan, saying the initiative addresses longstanding gaps in how Nigeria coordinates its security architecture.

The Coalition of Patriots for Security Sector Reforms (CPSSR) issued a statement on Monday, August 24, through its National Coordinator, Dr Salisu Attah, welcoming the presidential directive and the 90-day deadline attached to it.

Source: Legit.ng