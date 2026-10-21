Laja Adeoye, the APM governorship candidate in Lagos state, reacted to the death of Afenifere leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti

Fasoranti, a revered elder statesman, Afenifere leader and pro-democracy activist, died at the age of 100 on Tuesday, October 20

Adeoye extended condolences to the Fasoranti family, Ondo state, and the wider Yoruba nation

Lagos, Nigeria - Laja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos state, has described the passing of Afenifere leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti as an immeasurable loss to Yorubaland and the country at large.

Adeoye made this known in a condolence message issued on Tuesday, October 20, in Lagos. Fasoranti, a widely respected elder statesman, died at the age of 100.

Laja Adeoye, the APM governorship candidate in Lagos State, mourns Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti, who died at 100. Photo credit: @AdelajaAdeoye

Source: Twitter

The Lagos governorship hopeful said the news of Fasoranti's transition left him with profound sorrow, and he paid tribute to the centenarian as a true Omoluabi whose entire life was one of purposeful service.

"Pa Fasoranti lived a century of purposeful service. A distinguished educationist, former Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State, pro-democracy activist, and steadfast disciple of the ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he devoted his life to the advancement of Yoruba unity, progressive politics, education and good governance," Adeoye said.

Adeoye on Fasoranti's Leadership of Afenifere

Adeoye noted that Fasoranti's stewardship of Afenifere stood out for its moral clarity and quiet strength, and that even in his final years, his counsel continued to carry weight across Yorubaland and among progressive movements nationwide.

"His leadership of Afenifere was marked by integrity, calm wisdom, moral courage and an unwavering commitment to justice and the common good. Even in advanced years, his voice remained a source of guidance and a rallying point for the Yoruba nation and progressive forces across the country," he said.

Adeoye added that Fasoranti faced personal tragedies with remarkable faith and dignity, and left behind a legacy of honour that he believes will continue to shape future generations.

"On behalf of myself, my family, the Allied Peoples Movement family in Lagos State and all progressives who value his contributions, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure and Ondo State, the entire Afenifere family and the good people of Yorubaland," Adeoye said.

He prayed for comfort for those mourning the late patriarch and that his soul would rest in peace, saying: "His life was well lived, and his legacy will endure."

Fasoranti Marked 100th Birthday in May 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fasoranti's centennial birthday was marked with a lecture held in Lagos. The late Afenifere leader turned 100 on May 11, 2026.

The event was titled "Centennial Birthday Lecture: A Century of Courage and Stewardship of Yoruba Democratic Legacy." Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat attended in his capacity as chief host, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng