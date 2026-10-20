The Nigerian Senate confirmed Engr. Sani Mohammed Ndanusa as a Non-Career Ambassador following a nomination by President Bola Tinubu

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Abubakar, screened Ndanusa before the full chamber voted on his confirmation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio congratulated Ndanusa and expressed confidence in his ability to advance Nigeria's diplomatic interests abroad

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed Engr. Sani Mohammed Ndanusa as a Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, clearing him for formal posting to a foreign mission.

The confirmation came after the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Abubakar of Niger North, presented and adopted its screening report during plenary. The committee had reviewed Ndanusa's nomination, which was submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senate confirms President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Engr. Sani Mohammed Ndanusa Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented the recommendations of the Committee of the Whole, which had examined the Foreign Affairs Committee's screening report before the matter was put to the full chamber. Lawmakers voted unanimously in favour through a voice vote, after which Akpabio formally declared the nomination confirmed.

Akpabio congratulates Ndanusa

In his remarks after the vote, Akpabio congratulated the newly confirmed diplomat and said he was confident that Ndanusa would draw on his professional experience to help advance Nigeria's foreign policy goals and build stronger bilateral relationships at the diplomatic mission to which he would be posted.

With the confirmation process now complete, Ndanusa is cleared for assignment by President Tinubu as part of the Federal Government's diplomatic corps, representing Nigeria at a foreign mission yet to be formally announced.

President Bola Tinubu appoints new non-career ambassador Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Former Nigerian ambassador is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Cole, a veteran Nigerian journalist and former diplomat, died on the morning of the report.

Cole served as Managing Director of the Daily Times before being appointed ambassador to two South American countries.

Family sources confirmed his passing, with Cole aged 86 at the time of his death.

Source: Legit.ng