Breaking: Senate Takes Action on Tinubu's Fresh Appointment
- The Nigerian Senate confirmed Engr. Sani Mohammed Ndanusa as a Non-Career Ambassador following a nomination by President Bola Tinubu
- The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Abubakar, screened Ndanusa before the full chamber voted on his confirmation
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio congratulated Ndanusa and expressed confidence in his ability to advance Nigeria's diplomatic interests abroad
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The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed Engr. Sani Mohammed Ndanusa as a Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, clearing him for formal posting to a foreign mission.
The confirmation came after the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Abubakar of Niger North, presented and adopted its screening report during plenary. The committee had reviewed Ndanusa's nomination, which was submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Daily Trust reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented the recommendations of the Committee of the Whole, which had examined the Foreign Affairs Committee's screening report before the matter was put to the full chamber. Lawmakers voted unanimously in favour through a voice vote, after which Akpabio formally declared the nomination confirmed.
Akpabio congratulates Ndanusa
In his remarks after the vote, Akpabio congratulated the newly confirmed diplomat and said he was confident that Ndanusa would draw on his professional experience to help advance Nigeria's foreign policy goals and build stronger bilateral relationships at the diplomatic mission to which he would be posted.
With the confirmation process now complete, Ndanusa is cleared for assignment by President Tinubu as part of the Federal Government's diplomatic corps, representing Nigeria at a foreign mission yet to be formally announced.
Former Nigerian ambassador is dead
Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Cole, a veteran Nigerian journalist and former diplomat, died on the morning of the report.
Cole served as Managing Director of the Daily Times before being appointed ambassador to two South American countries.
Family sources confirmed his passing, with Cole aged 86 at the time of his death.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng