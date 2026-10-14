Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Nate Genius conducted a three-day AI training programme for 10 NASENI media personnel

The training covered AI tools for photography, filmmaking, video editing, graphic design, and digital storytelling

Nate Genius, a Sony Alpha Ambassador, has worked with brands like Pepsi, Dangote, Guinness, and BUA Group

Abuja, FCT - Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche, professionally known as Nate Genius, has delivered a three-day Artificial Intelligence training programme for 10 media professionals at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), aiming to sharpen digital skills and modernise media production workflows within the agency.

The training was delivered through his company, Nate Genius Films & Media Ltd., and covered practical applications of AI in photography, filmmaking, video editing, graphic design, motion graphics, content creation, and digital storytelling. The curriculum was built around real exercises rather than theory, with participants working through creative planning, image generation, and video production tasks during the sessions.

Nigerian filmmaker and Sony Alpha Ambassador Nate Genius, who trained 10 NASENI media personnel in artificial intelligence skills for creative production. Photo: NASENI

Source: UGC

NASENI: Three Days of Structured Learning

The programme was divided into three focused areas. On the first day, participants worked through the fundamentals of generative AI, prompt engineering, script development, and pre-production planning, learning how to translate creative ideas into structured production plans.

Day two shifted to applied production skills, covering AI use in photography, videography, animation, and post-production editing. Participants explored image-generation methods, visual consistency techniques, and AI-assisted video workflows.

The final day brought together graphic design, motion graphics, content repurposing, and multi-tool workflow integration. The curriculum also addressed responsible AI use, including accuracy, copyright, consent, data protection, and transparency standards for public institutions.

From Filmmaking to AI Education

Nate Genius is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nate Genius Films & Media Ltd. and serves as a Sony Alpha Ambassador. Over more than a decade, he has produced visual content for brands including Pepsi, Dangote, Guinness, BUA Group, and Hollandia.

Beyond his commercial work, he founded the Genius Creators Summit, a platform aimed at connecting African creatives and professionals with emerging technology and growth opportunities.

The NASENI training is consistent with that broader focus. Rather than framing AI as a threat to human creativity, the programme positioned it as a tool for boosting efficiency and expanding what media professionals can produce within their existing roles.

For Nate Genius, the goal is to help build a generation of African professionals who can actively shape how emerging technologies are applied, not simply use what others have built.

Ten NASENI media professionals participated in a three-day AI training programme covering photography, filmmaking, video editing, graphic design and digital storytelling. Photo: NASENI

Source: UGC

NASENI Launches InnovateNaija Challenge

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) launched the InnovateNaija Challenge, a nationwide innovation competition designed to unlock Nigeria’s creative potential in science, technology, engineering, and manufacturing.

The initiative came with a total prize pool of ₦140 million, alongside mentorship, visibility, and access to innovation infrastructure, as the government intensifies efforts to support homegrown solutions and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial and technology base.

Source: Legit.ng