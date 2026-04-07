A Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, said she would oppose Peter Obi if he pursued a second term, citing his one-term pledge

Yesufu reaffirmed that Peter Obi had consistently promised to serve only one term and insisted he must honour it

Yesufu warned that any attempt by Peter Obi to extend his tenure would be strongly resisted

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said she would strongly oppose Peter Obi if he seeks a second term in office, stressing that the former Anambra governor must honour his earlier pledge to serve only one term.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Yesufu maintained that her stance is rooted in the principle of accountability and respect for public commitments.

Popular Nigerian Activist Mentions What Will Happen If Peter Obi Demands for 2nd Tenure

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“Father, if Mister Peter gets into office and decides to do more than one term… I shall… and I repeat it, I will oppose him… because he gave his words,” she said.

Emphasises importance of integrity in leadership

Yesufu noted that Obi had consistently made the one-term promise even before the 2023 election, adding that she personally sought clarity from him after the polls.

“I sat down with Mr. Peter Obi and I said to him, I need your word on this… Is it true you’re going to do just one term? He said… he still means it,” she stated.

According to her, she publicly backed that position based on trust in his integrity.

“I’m putting my name on it… I don’t joke with my name, I don’t joke with my integrity… when I say something, I mean it,” she added.

Yesufu: ‘We will fight him there’ if he changes stance

The activist made it clear that any attempt to reverse the commitment would be resisted.

“He gave his word. He can’t come back and say that he’s going to do more than one term. We will fight him there,” Yesufu declared.

However, she expressed confidence that Obi would remain true to his promise, describing him as a leader who values keeping his word.

Yesufu further explained that Obi’s position is driven by a desire to build a lasting legacy rather than prolong his stay in power.

She said his thinking aligns with global figures who made significant impact within limited timeframes, noting that he often references leaders who achieved reforms without extended tenures.

“For me… this is not about how long, but how well you do it,” she said, adding that a single-term mindset allows leaders to make decisions in the national interest without political pressure tied to re-election.

Vision for long-term national impact

The activist concluded that Obi’s focus appears to be on creating a Nigeria that works sustainably, with reforms that would stand the test of time.

She described him as someone aiming to be remembered for transformative leadership, driven by empathy and a commitment to national development rather than personal political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng