The D-Day, Thursday, July 7, is here when Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy Senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, will be tried at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the United Kingdom (UK) over the organ harvesting case involving the supposed donor, David Ukpo.

Recall that Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice were arrested by the London Metropolitan Police on Thursday, June 23, and charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of David to harvest his kidney illegally.

The arrest came after an investigation was launched in May on potential offences under the UK Modern Slavery Act of 2015.

Although after the arrest, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) gathered that the victim is a 21-year-old adult, the UK's Metropolitan Police insisted that he is a 15-year-old child and as such, a minor.

While the lawyer representing Ekweremadu is Gavin Irwin, his wife's counsel is Szilvia Booker.