Live Updates: UK Court Set to Determine Ekweremadu's Fate over Alleged Organ Harvesting
The D-Day, Thursday, July 7, is here when Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy Senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, will be tried at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the United Kingdom (UK) over the organ harvesting case involving the supposed donor, David Ukpo.
Recall that Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice were arrested by the London Metropolitan Police on Thursday, June 23, and charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of David to harvest his kidney illegally.
The arrest came after an investigation was launched in May on potential offences under the UK Modern Slavery Act of 2015.
Although after the arrest, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) gathered that the victim is a 21-year-old adult, the UK's Metropolitan Police insisted that he is a 15-year-old child and as such, a minor.
While the lawyer representing Ekweremadu is Gavin Irwin, his wife's counsel is Szilvia Booker.
Ekweremadu: Buhari's ex-minister in UK court
The former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, is said to be in the courtroom in the UK.
Nwajiuba was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants who lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last primary.
Nigerian Seante represented at Ekweremadu's trial
The chairman of the Senate committee on foreign affairs, Adamu Muhammad, is presently at the Westminister Magistrate Court in the UK to show support forth the Ekweremadus.
Also, Former Senate President David Mark is said to be in the court chamber already as the trial is about to commence.