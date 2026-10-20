Veteran actor Jide Kosoko recalled the fierce opposition his 1993 movie Aminat Eleha faced from Islamic clerics who objected to its title

A group of alfas tore down promotional posters in the Badia area of Lagos before escalating their campaign to Kosoko's office

Fellow actor Adewale Elesho stepped in to confront the clerics directly, correcting their religious references on the spot

Nollywood veteran Prince Jide Kosoko has opened up about a tense confrontation involving Islamic scholars that nearly derailed the release of his 1993 film Aminat Eleha.

Speaking during an interview on African A-List that premiered on Saturday, October 17, Kosoko described the strong backlash the movie attracted from a section of Islamic clerics after they viewed its trailer.

Jide Kosoko shares how Adewale Elesho stepped in to defend from some Muslims. Credit: IG/princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

The clerics took issue with the film's title, arguing that it referenced the name of Prophet Muhammad's mother and should therefore not be released to the public.

The objection went beyond verbal complaints. According to Kosoko, a group of the clerics began tearing down promotional posters for the film in the Badia area of Lagos. Their efforts were cut short when local residents, referred to by Kosoko as "Badia boys," chased them away.

However, the situation did not end there. The clerics later brought their campaign directly to Kosoko's office, arriving in a group of about seven men.

Elesho steps in to defend Kosoko's movie

It was at this point that veteran actor Adewale Elesho intervened, taking on the group head-on.

"Elesho faced them when they came to my office and defeated them. He was even telling them what they quoted was wrong," Kosoko said.

Kosoko praised Elesho's boldness, noting that his colleague not only stood his ground against the clerics but also challenged the accuracy of the religious references they had cited in their objections. The confrontation, as Kosoko described it, was decisive, with Elesho effectively dismantling their argument.

The account offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the pressures Nollywood filmmakers navigated in the early 1990s, particularly when tackling stories that touched on religion or cultural sensitivities.

Veteran actor Adewale Elesho faced the clerics who came to Jide Kosoko’s office and challenged their claims. Credit: IG/princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jide Kosoko shared why Funke Akindele makes him nervous on set.

The video of Jide Kosoko sharing how Elesho saved him is below:

Jide Kosoko speaks about Toyin Abraham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jide Kosoko shared his candid take about actress Toyin Abraham's acting prowess.

He called her one of the industry's most versatile performers, though his comments came with a notable caveat that has fans talking.

Drawing on his decades of experience in the Nollywood industry, the seasoned actor also characterised her as "very stubborn" on set, a quality he framed as a sign of her deep passion for the craft.

Source: Legit.ng