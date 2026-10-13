Bryan Cranston paid a heartbreaking tribute to his Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte following news of the actor's death

Cranston revealed he and the 34-year-old had been texting just weeks before his passing, making the loss even harder to process

The veteran actor opened up about watching Mitte grow from a raw 14-year-old into a fine performer over the course of the show

Bryan Cranston has spoken out publicly following the death of his former on-screen son, RJ Mitte, who passed away on Monday at the age of 34.

The Breaking Bad star shared an emotional post expressing deep grief over the loss.

Bryan Cranston’s latest post leaves fans reflecting on his emotional words. Credit: @bryancranston

Source: Instagram

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, died by suiciide in Brownsville, Texas.

Cranston, who played Walter White on the acclaimed AMC drama, shared a photo of himself with Mitte alongside a written tribute.

"I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," Cranston wrote.

Bryan Cranston reflects on Mitte's dedication

The veteran actor recalled how Mitte never let his condition define or limit his performance on set. "He never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything.

He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination," Cranston said.

He also spoke fondly of Mitte's development as an actor over the course of the series, which began filming its pilot in February 2007.

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor," Cranston shared.

RJ Mitte continues trending after his death at 34. Photo credit@rjmitte

Source: Instagram

Cranston's final messages with Mitte

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of Cranston's tribute was his revelation that the two had been in contact only weeks before Mitte's death. The pair had reportedly been making plans to meet for lunch.

"It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I'll miss you, son," Cranston said.

Mitte portrayed Walter White Jr., the teenage son of Cranston's character and Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn, across all five seasons of the show.

The series followed a chemistry teacher-turned-drug manufacturer after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Mitte had a range of credits to his name, including appearances on Switched at Birth, Hannah Montana and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!), as well as film roles in The Recall, The Oak Room and Talking to Strangers.

See the viral Instagram post from Bryan Cranston:

DJ Exmax dies as Seyi Shodimu mourns

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his close friend, DJ Exmax, whose real name was Chris Adeniyi.

The late DJ was widely celebrated as a legendary figure in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) Nigerian party scene and an early pioneer of the global Afrobeats movement, helping to promote Nigerian music and culture to audiences abroad.

Following news of his passing, friends, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, remembering DJ Exmax for his contributions to the music scene and his impact on the Nigerian community in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng