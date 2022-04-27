Influential personalities on Twitter like Barack Obama and singer, Katy Perry all reported that their accounts dropped in follower counts

Many others either saw their accounts grow or decrease following the announcement Musk's purchase of Twitter

Twitter said the changes were either as a result of new account creations or deactivations and said it is investigating

High-profile Twitter profiles lost a lot of followers the day after it was announced that billionaire businssman, Elon Musk has acquired the company.

Twitter was filled with reports of users losing thousands of followers a few hours after the news of the purchase broke.

Twitter said on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that the changes in follower counts came from organic account deactivations.

Barack Obama, the most followed person on Twitter and Katy Perry the third most followed person Credit: Momodu Mansaray / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Accounts like that of Majorie Taylor Greene had their follower counts balloon.

Some lose, some gain

She had 539,000 followers the day before the news of Musk’s buy over. Her account, however, grew to 632,000 by Tuesday evening.

He had called on Twitter to reinstate former President, Donald Trump who was booted out of the platform last year.

The company did not say the exact amount of accounts that were shut down or activated on Monday, April 25, 2022, but said it was looking into recent fluxes in follower counts.

Company taking action over changes

Twitter stated that as it continues to take action on accounts that break its spam policy which can affect follower counts, the changes are mainly a result of a spike in new account creations and deactivations.

A source at Twitter who craved anonymity said the accounts that saw the most drop-offs in follower counts were high-profile accounts.

Obama, Katy Perry shocking loss

Ex-President Barack Obama, the most followed person on Twitter, who has seen his account grow every day in April, lost more than 300,000 followers on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Singer, Katy Perry, the most followed and influential person on Twitter lost over 200,000 after it was announced that Musk had bought the company.

Some right-wing politicians noticed and lauded the increased follower counts Tuesday.

Twitter users worry Elon Musk may reinstate Donald Trump

Recall that Legit.ng has reported that There is a raging online debate that the ousted ex-President of the United States, Donald Trump may stage a come back to Twitter, the platform he was booted out of two years ago after Musk bought over the company on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Many Twitter users expressed mixed reactions about the former president returning to his beloved platform after he was unceremoniously banned from Twitter in 2020 following what the social media company called misleading tweets Trump has consistently churned out.

Many others disagreed with Kyle, saying the former president may just stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social he founded last year.

