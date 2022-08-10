Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO to a public debate on the number of bots on the platform

Musk went on tweet storm on Friday and Saturday and said that Twitter failed to provide accurate information on the number bots or spam account on its platform

The billionaire also stated that the company did not want to provide 100 sampling accounts from where they determine if they're fake or genuine

Determined not to go ahead with the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has challenged the platform’s CEO, Parag Agrawal to a debate on bots.

The billionaire filed a bid to buy Twitter in April this year. After the companies accepted to move on with the deal which will take Twitter private, Musk said he was ending the deal and accused the microblogging site of giving fake numbers, including its SEC filings which concern the amount of daily active users which are monetizable and the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Source: Twitter

Billionaire indicts Twitter over fake accounts

Twitter took Musk to court in Delaware to force the deal through, prompting Musk to file a countersuit on July 29.

In a slew of tweets on Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Tesla CEO interacted with a follower who summarised his indictments about Twitter including that it was giving him old data and a fake data set when he requested that Twitter send him how it calculates monetizable daily active users and estimates for spam and bot accounts.

According to CNBC, Musk summarised the problem as Twitter not wanting to provide their methods of sampling 100 accounts and how they know they are genuine.

The billionaire also ran a poll on Saturday, August 6, 2022, asking his 100 million followers to vote on how many percentages of Twitter accounts are fake or spam.

He also tweeted on the same day that he is challenging Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO to a public debate about bots on Twitter, saying ‘let him prove to the public that less than 5 per cent or spam daily users.’

The company did not confirm if the debate will happen, but a source in the company said it is very unlikely.

Musk Must: Twitter drags billionaire to court over Failed $44 billion deal

Recall Legit.ng reported that after days of threats, Twitter finally made good on its promise to sue Elon Musk over his termination of the $44 billion acquisition deal, officially filing a suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Tuesday, June 12, 2022.

Nairametrics report says that the social media company said Musk, after entering a binding merger agreement, now “refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

The lawsuit is the beginning of what many experts said is going to be a long legal battle as Twitter seeks to hold the world’s richest man to his word to pay $54.20 per share for the firm.

