United Nigeria Airlines has advertised 10 vacancies across finance, auditing, aircraft engineering, revenue management and customer experience.

Positions are available across Enugu, Lagos and Abuja, with requirements varying by role and department.

Candidates with relevant degrees, professional certifications and aviation licences are encouraged to apply through the airline's careers page.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

United Nigeria Airlines has opened applications for 10 roles across several departments, offering opportunities to candidates with backgrounds in finance, aviation engineering, sales and customer service.

The vacancies are listed on the airline's official careers platform and cover both technical and non-technical functions within its operations.

United Nigeria Airlines opens recruitment for 10 positions in Nigeria Photo: ID

Source: Getty Images

Full list of United Nigeria Airlines vacancies

The 10 advertised positions are:

Internal Auditors Senior Internal Auditors Embraer 170/175/190 B1 & B2 Engineers Financial Accountant Duty Manager Manager, Revenue Management Pricing Head, Global Sales & Marketing Treasury Officer/Analyst Aircraft Appearance & Cabin Standards Manager Head, Customer Experience Service Quality

The roles are based in Enugu, Lagos and Abuja, although the specific location varies by position.

What applicants need to qualify

Entry requirements vary across the advertised roles. Most positions require a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in disciplines such as accounting, finance, economics, business administration, engineering, aviation, marketing or hospitality.

Professional certifications are important for certain roles. Candidates applying for auditing positions may need credentials such as ACA, ACCA, CISA, CIA, CPA, CFE or CFA.

The financial accountant role also requires a recognised accounting qualification, while the aircraft engineering position calls for the appropriate aircraft maintenance licence and practical experience.

Work experience is particularly important for senior and managerial roles.

The internal auditor position requires at least three years of post-qualification experience, while the senior internal auditor role requires a minimum of five years.

The head of global sales and marketing position is suited to candidates with extensive sales and marketing experience, preferably in the airline or wider travel industry.

Technical applicants should be familiar with aircraft systems, maintenance procedures and aviation regulations. Revenue management candidates need experience in pricing strategies, demand forecasting and tools such as advanced Microsoft Excel and revenue management software.

Treasury and accounting applicants are expected to have practical knowledge of cash-flow management, financial reporting, reconciliations and enterprise resource planning systems.

Candidates applying for customer experience or cabin standards positions should have relevant experience in service quality, passenger relations, operational management and staff supervision.

United Nigeria Airlines lists new job openings and application details Photo: Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

How to apply

Interested candidates can visit the United Nigeria Airlines careers page to review individual job descriptions and follow the application instructions for their preferred roles.

The airline can also be contacted at careers@flyunitednigeria.com for general career enquiries. No general application deadline was stated on the careers platform, so applicants are advised to check the individual listings for updates.

Application link below

Airlines secure N60bn in loans to keep flights running

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian airline operators had obtained more than N60 billion in loans from local banks to pay for rising aviation fuel costs.

A board member of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said jet fuel prices in the country were about 270% of the global benchmark, compared with 60% to 80% in other markets.

The operators also said they had stopped remitting the 5% ticket sales charge to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), explaining that ticket revenue was being channelled towards purchasing fuel.

Source: Legit.ng