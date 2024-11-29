The NBS has revealed that Nigerians paid more to travel within the country amid rising petrol prices

In its new report, the bureau stated that the average transportation costs by bus within cities increased by 0.98%, while inter-city travel costs rose by 0.18%

The new fuel prices at filling stations have raised the cost of living for Nigerians, forcing many car owners to abandon their vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average cost of bus journeys within the city per drop stood at N908.15 in October 2024.

This represents a 0.98% month-on-month increase in bus journeys within the city when compared to the average fare of N899.31 in September 2024.

However, the average transport cost for bus journeys within cities in October 2024 represents an 18.72% decline year-on-year from N1,117.30 in October 2023.

NBS disclosed these figures in its latest transport fare watch (October 2024) report published on its website.

Bus Journey intercity

Also, in another category, the bureau stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop was N7,187.62 in October 2024.

This is an increase of 0.18% on a month-on-month basis compared to N7,175.06 in September 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 22.12% from N5,885.68 in October 2023.

Nigerian states with the highest, lowest transport costs

The report also provided a breakdown of state residents paid more for travel by bus.

Part of the report reads:

"On state profile analysis for intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fare was recorded in Anambra at N9,589.96, followed by Gombe at N8,345.26. The lowest fare was recorded in Kwara at N5,588.74, followed by Ebonyi at N5,616.74.

"For bus journeys within cities (per drop constant route), Taraba State recorded the highest fare in October 2024 at N1,161.86, followed by Zamfara at N1,148.01.

"On the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest fare at N451.85, followed by Abia at N455.05."\

