Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has once again shared his opinion about another celebrity

The movie star replied billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, who had said it was better to cry in a Ferrari than on a bicycle

Maduagwu noted that at Cuppy’s age of 28, it would be better for her to cry in her husband’s Ferrari and not the one bought by her father

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has now set his sights on billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, and took to his page to advise her.

The movie star who has been known to get fans buzzing from time to time over his comments, spoke on the celebrity DJ being single and unmarried at the age of 28.

In a new post shared on his Instagram profile, Maduagwu commented on DJ Cuppy’s recent interview where she stated that she preferred to cry in a Ferrari than on a bicycle.

Uche Maduagwu speaks on DJ Cuppy's single status at 28. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @cuppymusic.

Better to cry in your husband’s Ferrari

In the Nollywood actor’s response to DJ Cuppy, he noted that at her age of 28, it would actually be better for her to cry tears of joy in her husband’s Ferrari.

According to him, that is nicer than crying in the one her father bought.

In his words:

“At 28 it is nicer to cry tears of joy in your husband’s Ferrari, not the one your papa buy.”

Not stopping there, Maduagwu also noted that DJ Cuppy had stopped visiting or celebrating popular boxer, Anthony Joshua, after he lost a fight.

See his post below:

Hmm.

DJ Cuppy bags master's admission, breaks good news to parents

Cuppy announced that she would be continuing her education at the prestigious Oxford University.

The excited entertainer broke the news to her parents Femi and Nana Otedola on a family video call session.

Cuppy reminded them that she applied to the school in 2020 and just received the news of her admission into the institution.

The proud parents took turns to congratulate their daughter. When Cuppy asked her father if he is going to pay her school fees, he was quick to add that he has paid enough and she should be able to do that on her own.

