A man was left utterly disappointed after a lady he had invited on a date showed up with two of her friends

In the trending video, the man seemed to have lost his appetite as he didn't touch the food before him and had a disheartened look

Many people who watched the video have slammed the lady for coming along with friends, others shared what they would have done if in the man's shoes

A man's reaction after a lady he asked out on a date arrived with two friends has stirred reactions on social media.

A short video shared by Wisdom Blogg on Instagram showed the man with a sad look on his face while the ladies enjoyed their pizza oblivious of his mood.

The man seemed to have lost his appetite Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @wisdom_blogg

The man stared blankly at the opened pizza before him without touching it at all, like one who lost his appetite.

One of the ladies, who recorded the scene giggled as she appeared to be mocking the man.

It obviously wasn't what he quite expected.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians slam the girl for her action

@ozirigeorge said:

"The girl with the camera na witch see laugh abeg the guy man just dey boil inside no fit yan. Choi! E choke."

@official_ybizzy remarked:

"If I pay bcos it have already happened then she will stay in my house till one week. She will tidy everywhere and do the cookings."

@oliveroky wrote:

"I remember one that I invited during my NYSC and she brought her sister. I was upset. I ordered for her and myself, not for her sister. The sister even had attitude. Smh."

@officialchaddy opined:

"It actually makes no sense........he invited her not her friends......even her friends are olounje iyas.....see as dem dey chop pizza"

@lucci_okoye reacted:

"And why is he still seated there, na family meeting? Can't he take a walk and let her pay for it since she doesn't understand the meaning of the word date."

Man collects food he bought ladies at mall after they refused going home with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had collected food he bought for ladies after they refused to follow him home.

Legit.ng gathered that the man met the ladies at the mall where he bought them the food with the promise that they'd follow him home afterwards.

The ladies upon receiving the meals booked a Bolt ride and were about to leave the premises when the man and his friends gave them a hot chase.

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the men upon stopping the car took back the food items and returned to the mall.

