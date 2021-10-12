A Nigerian lady and the love of her life have further proven that love is a beautiful thing; a video captured her crying tears of joy as her boyfriend sprayed her with cash on her birthday

The young lady couldn't hold back her tears as the man made money rain on her while guests looked on

After the video was shared on Instagram, Nigerians wished the couple well while some advised the man not to break the lady's heart

A young lady simply identified as Hameedah got emotional on her birthday as her boyfriend made money rain on her during her birthday celebration.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady could be seen crying tears of joy as the love of her life.

The lovebirds warmed hearts on social media. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1 @aquizychase

The man identified as Sanni Olaosebikan Abdulhakeem and with the Instagram handle @aquizychase wore the same clothe with the celebrant.

Guests at the birthday party brought out their phones to capture the beautiful moment, and Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts on the heartwarming video.

Speaking with Legit.ng's Tunde Ososanya, Sanni said the young lady has been with him for the past four years, adding that he plans on settling down with her.

Some of those that commented on the video advised the man never to break the young lady's heart.

Below are some of the comments:

@mr_prince.tony commented:

"Don’t love her like this if you’re not gonna love her forever!!! Na ein dey mek person reason sniper matter !!! Love is a beautiful something…"

@kci_light15 said:

"Wetin go happen when the money finish."

@chinenyetwins commented:

"Yes ooo God i need tears of Joy too."

@icecubezamani said:

"They are suppose to be in secondary school reading their books."

Hausa man sprays money aggressively in viral video

In other news, a video has emerged on social media in which a northerner could be seen spraying money on a couple.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the young man could be seen spraying the couple on the dancefloor as Hausa music was being played.

The couple stood on the dancefloor as they were being drenched by money rain.

