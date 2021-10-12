A 72-year-old man Vojin Kusic from Bosnia spent 6 years in designing and building for his wife a house that rotates

The man who is self-taught stated that the rotating house has the ability to resist natural disaster as earthquake more than the stationary houses

According to Kusic, his wife had complained repeatedly about the view of their stationary house as she wanted to see passers-by as well as watch a rising sun at once

A man has gone the extra mile to please his wife who always complained of their house's view by building her a rotating home.

72-year-old Vojin Kusic from Bosnia drew inspiration of the house style from Serbian-American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin.

The 72-year-old man said he was self-taught Photo Credit: Reuters

The house can go one full circle in 24 hours

According to Mirror, the rotating house spins around a 7-metre axis and can go one full circle in 24 hours at its slowest speed or in 22 seconds at its fastest.

kusic while revealing in an interview with Reuters that the house took him 6 years to build, he explained how it has an edge over stationary houses.

He said it can resist earthquakes

The man stated that the rotating house is resistant to earthquakes unlike stationary buildings.

He said:

”...This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge."

