Marriage is a beautiful thing and those who are enjoying theirs can testify to this. In recent times, Nigerian women have been finding love outside the shores of their country and walking down the aisle with White men popularly called oyinbo.

Legit.ng presents four Nigerian women who got married to oyinbo men.

1. Ireti weds her oyinbo lover

A Nigerian woman named Ireti tied the knot with her handsome oyinbo lover called Jesse, and adorable photos from their traditional wedding lit up social media.

In the cute photos, Ireti and the love of her life were decked in Yoruba attires.

The lovebirds were celebrated on social media and people said their wedding photography was a hallmark of beauty and elegance.

Ireti and Jesse were celebrated on social media after tying the know. Photo credit: Naija Wedding

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Lady marries boyfriend's "client"

A young Nigerian lady walked down the aisle with the White man her fraudster boyfriend wanted to scam.

The lady was asked by her boyfriend to speak to the white man on his behalf, but the story changed along the line.

After falling in love with each other, the White man came to Nigeria to marry the lady at the Ikoyi registry.

The young lady and her oyinbo lover married at the Ikoyi registry. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy, @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

3. Remy falls in love with oyinbo lover

After falling in love with her oyinbo lover, a Nigerian lady named Remy walked down the aisle with the foreigner.

Remy and the love of her life wore matching well-styled native outfits during their traditional wedding and many celebrated their union.

Remy and her lover lit up social media with their adorable wedding photos. Photo credit; @gossipmillnigeria

Source: Instagram

4. Nigerian woman marries oyinbo lover

A Nigerian woman tied the knot with her oyinbo lover years ago and their adorable family photo warmed hearts when it was shared on social media.

The interracial couple posed for the camera with their four adorable daughters. The couple sat beside each other as the husband carried their last child on his lap while three daughters stood behind them.

The interracial couple got people talking on social media with their adorable family photo. Photo credit: Asiyah Aisha Alubankudi

Source: Facebook

White man and groomsmen displaying dancing skills as they come for Nigerian bride

In other news, a White man marrying a Nigerian lady got people talking on social media after displaying amazing dancing skills with his groomsmen in a heartwarming video.

Decked in traditional attires, the groom and his groomsmen took to the dancefloor to show the stuff they were made of.

The groom, who wore agbada, was surrounded by the groomsmen as they danced to different Nigerian songs.

Source: Legit