The federal government's reported move to impose a state of emergency in Anambra state to tighten security has continued to draw reactions from Nigerians and a number of groups.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide in reaction to Abubakar Malami’s insinuation maintained that nobody can declare a state of emergency in the southeast state because of the recent insecurity, The Punch reports.

Ohanaeze has reacted to Abubakar Malami’s insinuation that the federal government may declare a state of emergency in Anambra state. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesman who made this known, said the current state of security in northern states was much more and yet the federal government had not declared a state of emergency in those areas.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said though there was a crisis of insecurity, the minister of justice should proffer solutions on how security operatives could counter it, instead of contemplating a state of emergency.

Ogbonnia described the suggestion as funny and embarrassing to Ndigbo, adding that the development is very strange.

According to him, this is coming at a time where people are thinking it is time for Igbo to produce the next president of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze, PANDEF, others fault FG over threat of emergency rule

Similarly, an elder statesman, Chekwas Okorie, former president general of Aka Ikenga, Goddy Uwazuruike and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) faulted the threat by the government to invoke a state of emergency in Anambra state.

The national publicity secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia according to The Guardian revealed that the deaths recorded in Anambra were comparable to those in Borno, Yobe, Niger, Plateau and Benue states.

Ogbonnia asked why the government was contemplating emergency rule in Igboland and not in the northeastern region of the country.

FG threatens to impose a state of emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as part of its efforts to ensure the lives of the citizens are protected in the country, the federal government announced that it will impose a state of emergency in Anambra state to tighten security ahead of Saturday, November 6, governorship elections.

The minister of justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, made this announcement on Wednesday, October 6, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Malami said the government will do everything possible to ensure the protection of lives and property.

