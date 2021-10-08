A white man named Swen Abel recreated a photo he took in Maiduguri forty years ago and many can't stop loving the old and the new images

In the old photo, Swen could be seen clinging to a tree in the house his father rented from Rahma Monguno's dad

A current photo shows him clinging to the same tree and Rahma has described Thursday, October 7 as the most fascinating day of his life due to the white man's visit

A white man identified as Swen Abel has recreated a photo he took in Maiduguri forty years ago in which he could be seen clinging to a tree.

Little Swen, who only wore knickers, grabbed a branch of the tree and wrapped his legs around the trunk.

In the new photo Swen took with the same tree, he clung to the latter and smiled for the camera.

Swen Abel recreated a photo he took forty years ago. Photo credit: Rahma Monguno

Source: Facebook

The photos were shared on Facebook by Rahma Monguno, who said Swen and his family used to live in the house his father built, adding that the white man was a young boy at the time.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Describing Thursday, October 7 as the most fascinating day of his life due to Swen's visit, Rahma wrote:

"He clung onto the same tree he did over fourty years ago, with the same agility I might add. To add icing to this cake, Swen called his Father across the ocean, and we chatted for long, as he had the kindest words to say about our late Parents, and I told him, his legacy lives on, in the numerous trees he planted whilst a tennant, including the one with the ever so thoughtful Son.

Expressing gratitude

Rahma expressed gratitude to Swen for his visit and prayed that good things will always be his portion.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Facebook user identified as Umaru Fika said:

"Wow I love the pictures showing past and present."

Haruna Daskum commented:

"Oh what a fascinating reunion this is nostalgically pleasing."

Abdullahi Adam Ibrahim wrote:

"Wow just wow... Very interesting history."

Mohammed K. Machina said:

"Happy reunion! May the soul of Dad continue to rest in peace, ameen."

Suleiman Aliyu commented:

"How both have grown. The tree and the chap."

Couple recreate adorable photo they took 50 years ago

Legit.ng previously reported that two lovebirds who have been married for several years got social media talking after recreating an adorable photo they took 48 hours after they met.

Taking to Twitter to share both old and new photos of the couple, @historyandfacts wrote:

"A couple at Woodstock (48 hours after they met) and the same couple 50 years later."

Source: Legit.ng