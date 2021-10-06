Popular social media comedian Taaooma recently responded to a post by Yomi Casual in which he spoke about social media downtime which lasted hours

According to the celebrity designer, 21st-century celebrities are nothing without social media, thus they should learn to respect those who made it before the internet

However, Taaooma did not quite agree as she stated that people who made it to the top back then were lucky as there was less competition than today

Maryam Apaokagi who is popularly known as Taaooma on social media has shared her thoughts concerning people who became successful with their craft before the advent of social media.

Taaoma replies Yomi Casual

Responding to a post by celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, she stated that creatives who became successful back in the days were lucky.

The comedian says people who made it before social media are lucky. Photo credit: @taaooma, @yomicasual

She explained that there was less competition as only fewer brands, people, and products were known - compared to today's world.

She continued:

"We couldn't even compare talents and celebrities that much, we ate and swallowed whatever content/professionalism/product quality offered."

She pointed out that now, the industry has become competitive. She talked about how it had become easy for one to get any movie they want due to the availability of streaming platforms.

The comedian also stated that getting products these days was pretty easy as all one had to do was open Instagram and see varieties. She added that for musicians one can make music from their room and live comfortably due to streaming apps where they make mney from, same with pursuing one's acting dreams.

Respect those who made it before social media

Yomi Casual had used the incident of social media shutting down for hours, to advise 21st-century celebrities to respect those who made it without social media.

Recall earlier on, giant social media platforms, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram experienced global downtime on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The social media apps owned by Facebook Inc. affected businesses and individuals who depended largely on them for survival.

