Popular Nigerian media personality, Matilda Duncan, has taken to social media to open up on her health struggles

The on-air-personality spoke on battling with peritonitis, an inflammation of the membrane covering abdominal organs

According to Matilda, the devil is trying to pause her celebration and she has been in a lot of pain

Nigerian media personality, Matilda Duncan, has alerted members of the online community about her health struggles.

Taking to her Instagram page, the TV personality opened up on her battle with peritonitis.

According to Mayo Clinic, it is:

the inflammation of the peritoneum — a silk-like membrane that lines your inner abdominal wall and covers the organs within your abdomen — that is usually due to a bacterial or fungal infection.”

Matilda Duncan battles peritonitis. Photos: @matilda_duncan

Source: Instagram

The media personality posted a photo of herself at the hospital and accompanied it with a caption explaining the amount of pain she has been in.

Matilda noted that the devil has been trying to pause her celebration and that after 19 hours of great pain, they finally diagnosed her with peritonitis.

Not stopping there, the media personality asked for prayers from her fans and well-wishers.

She wrote:

“The Devil trying to pause my celebration, #Stillhelies #STILLiStand -

After 19 hours of the most excruciating pain, they finally put down their report. “Theirs not Mine” #Peritonitis

I finally get a minute to check on you all.. well! here’s my update . Please, Keep Me in your prayers, thats all I ask. ”

See her post below:

Social media users react

After Matilda’s disclosure on social media, it was met with a lot of sympathy and prayers from online fans. Read some of their comments below:

Tulip_bistro:

“You will be ok by gods grace. The most important thing is to get the medical attention you need and all will be well❤️❤️ get well soon.”

Theonlychigul:

“The devil is a strong teller of lies....#stillyoustand.”

Itspearlsplum:

“I recently had peritonitis as well,the pain i's indeed excruciating so so sorry sis ,you'll get through this much love ❤️.”

Georgeokoro:

“Get well soon Tilly ❤️.”

