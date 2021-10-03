News of the passing of comic star and brand influencer, Brakin Face, has surfaced in the online community

Socialite and friend, Dem Go Hear Word, shared a video on his Instagram page while praying for Brakin Face to rest in peace

Colleagues in the entertainment industry have also reacted to the news of the comic star’s sudden passing

Colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry have mourned the sad passing of comic superstar and popular brand influencer, Brakin Face.

Taking to Instagram with the heartbreaking news, socialite and friend of the comic star, Dem Go Hear Word, shared a video showing the last time he was with Brakin Face.

Many mourn as comic star Brakin Face passes away. Photo: @mompha

Source: Instagram

The video was accompanied by a sorrowful caption as he prayed for his deceased friend to rest in peace.

The caption read:

"A very solid and tested Brother . Rest well Aruba till we meet again."

See his post below:

Also taking Instagram with a photo of the deceased, popular socialite Mompha wrote:

"Our memory is my keepsake with which we will never part God has you in his keeping i have you in my heart always RIP My surest Brakinface Till we meet Again So Sad ."

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The comment section was flooded with reactions from DJ Bign among other colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng gathered some of their comments below:

jaywonjuwonlo said:

"Wetin be this again now."

mcmakopolo1 said:

"Jesus I just wake up what happened to him."

efetoborapochi said:

"What???? My boy croak ???"

prettymikeoflagos said:

"God forbid ☹️."

nanasubar said:

"May Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him janatul fridaus Ameen."

ekene_chris88 said:

"Please take heart Boss. May God grant him eternal rest."

