BBNaija’s Princess was among ex-housemates who stormed the Shine Ya Eyes house for the last Saturday night party of the season

Princess flooded her Instagram page with some beautiful pictures which were taken just before she entered the house

However, Princess’ stunning transformation left fans confused as many couldn’t recognize her immediately

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Princess Francis, was among the eye candy at the last Saturday night party of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

The ex-housemate alongside her evicted colleagues stormed the house to party with the final six for the last time in Biggie’s house.

BBNaija's Princess stuns at Saturday party. Photo: @officialprincess-francis

Source: Instagram

However, it took a while a while for fans of the reality show to recognize Princess as she appeared to have undergone a stunning transformation.

The ex-housemate who mostly rocked a low-cut hairstyle while she was in the house, showed up looking pretty in a body-hugging gown that highlighted her curvy stature.

Princess also wore wake-up and a nice wig that further complimented her look for the night.

Check out the photos shared on her Instagram page below:

Social media users react

Taking to the comment section, fans and social media users pointed out how they had a hard time recognizing Princess because of her stunning transformation.

Read comments sighted below:

fehintolly said:

"I didn't know princess is this beautiful...chai Omo...moofoo oooo....the glam team did a great work..she is looking fabulous.....who dey breeeetttt ?"

missbella405 said:

"Princess!!! Best dressed for me tonight."

sopheeya_music said:

"Omo I saw Princess in the house and I was wondering who this person was weather nah new housemate..I was really thinking hard."

iamimapamela said:

"Princess transformation wowed methe."

celinaakhimie said:

"I love princess transformation..."

