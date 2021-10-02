Pastor Adeboye is one of the men of God who will not hesitate to take the COVID-19 vaccine if necessary

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, is not against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to his congregants at the monthly Holy Ghost Night, the cleric said he never instructed them not to be vaccinated.

He advised RCCG members who are willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead and do so. According to him, he will not hesitate to take the vaccine for the sake of Christ.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has disclosed he will take the COVID-19 vaccine if necessary. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Explaining further, he said if he has to visit a country for evangelism and one of the requirements is that he takes the vaccine, he would oblige.

Adeboye stated:

“I have never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

"If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 100 times, I would be vaccinated."

He told his members to never say he told them not to get vaccinated. According to him, vaccination will not be a hindrance to his doing the work of God.

Adeboye add that if he is asked me to get vaccinated 100 times, he would do so.

COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the federal government debunked claims that the government of the United Kingdom does not recognise various COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said contrary to this claim, the UK government recognises all vaccines administered in Nigeria.

The NPHCDA boss said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, also known as COVISHIELD that is used in Nigeria was approved by the UK regulatory body (MHRA), other stringent regulatory authorities and the World Health Organisation.

He further assured Nigerians that all the vaccines used in Nigeria are donations from the UK Government, the Canadian Government and the United States through the COVAX facility.

Source: Legit