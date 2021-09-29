A young Nigerian lady has celebrated graduating as the class valedictorian of the NSP founding class from the Nigerian University of Technology and Management

Chukwuyemisi Isichei shared adorable graduation photos of herself on social media to celebrate her feat

The young lady said she has become an even deeper thinker who looks at problems from first principle

A Nigerian lady identified as Chukwuyemisi Isichei has taken to social media to celebrate her win after graduating as the class valedictorian of the NSP founding class from the Nigerian University of Technology and Management.

Making the disclosure on her LinkedIn page, the young lady said she has learnt so much in the past year in the fields she never would have looked at twice as an undergraduate.

Chukwuyemisi Isichei graduated as the class valedictorian of the NSP founding class from the Nigerian University of Technology and Management. Photo credit: Chukwuyemisi Isichei/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Her statement read in part:

"On Saturday I graduated as the Class Valedictorian of the NSP Founding Class from the Nigerian University of Technology and Management. Saying it was a transformative experience is putting it lightly."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Becoming a consultant

According to Isichei, she has become a consultant due to the real-world projects she and her team have been able to work on to proffer implementable solutions.

In her words:

"I’ve become an even deeper thinker, looking at problems from first principle.

"I’ve become even more conscious about diversity and inclusion and how we can leverage it in our institutions and nation at large."

Making friendships and building relationships

The young lady said she has made amazing friendships and built relationships with some of the brightest people in Nigeria.

According to Isichei, she has become a better-rounded person in all ramifications.

In her words:

"All our late nights as a cohort, thinking and rethinking, has helped us create a strong community (More on that to come)."

Teenager repeats grandma's history by being 1st female valedictorian in school

Nina Mitchell, a black teenager, has repeated history made by her grandmother 61 years ago by graduating as the first female valedictorian of her high school.

Mitchell chalked the feat when she graduated with a 4.5 GPA from the DeKalb High School in DeKalb, Illinois.

Her grandmother, Pearlene Carter, on the other hand, graduated as valedictorian of Walker High School’s class of 1959 in Coldwater, Mississippi.

Source: Legit.ng