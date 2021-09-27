A momma named Elizabeth Tyler and her beautiful baby boy have taken social media by storm with their captivating looks

After posting a clip showcasing their mesmerising eyes on her social media page, Elizabeth and her boy went viral

People cannot get enough of this momma and her boy’s stunning eyes, they are almost too lit to be true

A stunning momma and her gorgeous baby boy have broken social media with their mesmerising eyes! Even if you are not an eye person, their ocean irises will have you staring.

Elizabeth Tyler and her son have got many people talking on social media with their beautiful eyes. Photo credit: (Image: @_elizabethevan_)

Source: UGC

Elizabeth Tyler, who goes by the Instagram handle @_elizabethevan_, is a blogger who has gained a large following.

Most of her followers on social media are just there for her and her son’s captivating looks. Their condition is a form of heterochromia, a rare genetic 'accident'.

Taking to her multiple social media accounts with snaps and clips of her and her baby boy, Elizabeth has got the world speaking about them. Elizabeth has a whopping 79.6k followers on Instagram and 62.6k on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A recent clip that Elizabeth posted on social media has gone viral as it revealed their unique ocean blue and brown eyes. How could it not, just look at them!

Here are just some of the comments made by fans who cannot get enough of Elizabeth and her lil man:

@louise.partridge487 said with love:

“Your son is just sooooo stunning!”

@lolalove821 can’t deal:

“Omg, so beautiful, I can’t.”

@turtlelove5 was said:

“Wow! Unbelievably beautifullllllll eyes!!!!!!!!”

@sofia_metaxas commented:

“I’m obsessed with your eyes, they are so cool.”

Photos of Nigerian mum and son often mistaken for couple go viral

Legit.ng previously reported that photos of a Nigerian woman, Ada Ujaligwa, and her son went viral as people could easily mistake them for a couple.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 3, the woman said that her athletic shape could be tied to her healthy lifestyle, adding that she exercises regularly.

Ada said that all her children and husband are "team health and fitness". She said going by how she looks beside her son, people always express disbelief in the fact that she is his mother.

Source: Legit