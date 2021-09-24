Content creator Samantha Vee has taken on controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, in a call-out video shared on Instagram

Samatha lambasted Bobrisky for betraying his old friendship with Tonto Dikeh and mocking her at a particularly difficult period

The lady urged people to steer clear of Bobrisky’s friendship while pointing out that she is ready to take him on

Crossdresser Bobrisky has been tongue-lashed by social media content creator, Samatha Lee, following recent accusations he levelled against ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

An irritated Samantha noted that she is disgusted by the actions of the crossdresser who has completely forgotten about his good times with Tonto and decided to add more to her plate at a difficult period in her life.

Lady drags Bobrisky for trolling ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh in 'trying time', dares him. Photo: @bobrisky222/@tontolet/@samatha_vee

Source: Instagram

Samantha used the opportunity to urge members of the public to run away from friends who exhibit the same behaviours as Bobrisky.

She stated:

"Bobrisky, to consider the fact that you were once best friends with this person, you have seen them as they are going through a lot at this point in time, they are basically at their lowest and for every opportunity you get, you try to drag them and push them beneath the ground even more, you are a terrible horrible person."

In a different portion of her video, Samantha pointed out how Bobrisky claimed he loved Tonto and would always post her pictures on his page when they were still on good terms. She added that his tone has now changed as he trolls her at any opportunity he gets.

The lady also told the crossdresser that she is ready for whatever he brings on as she intends to show him who is better at dragging.

See her post below:

Social media users react

Samantha's followers seemed to agree with her while others urged her to steer clear of Bobrisky and Tonto's drama.

kween_maggy said:

"You’re so right Sis. Bob is irritating."

itz_jennylovez3 said:

"@samantha_vee_ I had said you should just pls leave bob alone cus I won’t be happy seeing that guy drag you too just remove mouth from their matter abeg that guy no too get sense like that."

miz_estyfrosh said:

"Vee abeg just leave them oooo no put mouth for their matter."

Bobrisky heaps accusations on former bestie Tonto Dikeh

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser took to social media to level allegations against Tonto Dikeh amid her relationship drama with Prince Kpokpogri.

Bobrisky in posts shared on his IG page recounted how the actress allegedly instructed him to bully her ex-husband’s wife, Rosy Meurer, on social media.

Bobrisky also lashed out at members of the online community who were accusing him of being a terrible friend.

