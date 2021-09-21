The son of the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar walked down the aisle with his sweetheart on Saturday, September 11

The photographer who gave the wedding snaps revealed that the two lovebirds met on social media platform Snapchat

The lady named Affiya Sadiq Umar had made a post on Snapchat which caught the attention of Abdurrahman who resolved from that day that he had found his wife

Abdurrahman, the son of Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is finally off the singles market after tying the knot with his heartthrob Affiya Sadiq Umar in style.

Their beautiful wedding occasion was said to have held on Saturday, September 11.

The duo met on social media platform Snapchat

Their love journey started from social media

According to the wedding photography Atilary, the lovers met on social media platform Snapchat.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 21, Atilery revealed that it happened that the lady Affiya made a post on Snapchat to which Abdurrahman responded with ''cutie.''

Abdurrahman then said to himself that he had found a wife at that moment.

Atilery's post read:

"Who says social media relationship is a lie?

"It all started with Abdul going crazy after seeing her post on snapchat. He replied with “cutie” . and that same day he said he as found his wife and today it’s true ❤️❤️❤️"

Nigerians react

@teenah_01 commented:

"Who go go crazy come reply me with cutie bayi, I get Snapchat o. Hei God‍♀️"

@real_irebami wrote:

"And I get Snapchat account oo but I know dey use am, God of marriage abeg visit me I'm ready."

@chiglows stated:

"Me and my best friend who’s now now my ehen. We met on Facebook. It’s real o."

@mehrithh remarked:

"And my own Snapchat is for snapping pictures. Lord, are you speaking to me? Is this thy way, o Lord?"

How Gombe state governor's son tied the knot

