The Rivers state government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the order by the Court of Appeal that parties should maintain status quo in the Value Added Tax dispute.

In the notice of appeal, the Rivers State Government is arguing, among others, that the “Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on the provisions of Section 6(6) of the Constitution and the inherent jurisdiction of the court to found their decision to make an order to maintain status quo which they identified as restoring the parties to the position they were before the judgment of the Federal High Court in FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 was delivered on 9th August 2021.”

Rivers state is challenging the appeal court order in the ongoing VAT dispute.

Rivers State is also arguing that “the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they wrongly assumed jurisdiction to entertain the oral application for maintenance of status quo made by the counsel for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (the 1st Respondent herein) in spite of the fact that a condition precedent to the invocation of the jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal was not fulfilled by the first respondent.”

The Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, had on August 9 declared that the Rivers State Government and not FIRS should collect VAT and Personal Income Tax in the state.

However the Court of Appeal on Friday held that parties should refrain from giving effect to the judgment of the trial court in Port Harcourt pending the hearing and determination of the application of the FIRS to stay execution of the trial court’s judgment.

VAT: Wike threatens showdown with FIRS

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state threatened to “take over” all offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the oil-rich south-south state if the government agency continues with its “bullying.”

The governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital while addressing business owners in the state.

Wike told the oil firms, construction companies and other business owners operating in the state to start remitting their Value Added Tax (VAT) to the state government starting from September.

Lagos govt joins forces with Rivers in VAT battle against FIRS

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government on Friday, September 10, applied to the Court of Appeal in Abuja to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by FIRS against Rivers state.

The FIRS is challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which held that Rivers state has the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) within its domain.

The Attorney General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court of the state's interest to be joined as a party in the appeal.

