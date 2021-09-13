The wife of Nigerian's former Senate President, Toyin Saraki has shared an emotional story of how their daughter, Teniayo became a graduate

The proud mother is thankful for young Teniayo who weighed -2kg when she was born and her rise to a 2.1 graduate

Family and followers of the Sarakis have trooped in to send their congratulatory messages for the new graduate

Toyin Saraki wife of Nigeria's former Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced that their daughter, Teniayo is a graduate of international relations at a university in London. The proud parents attended the event and share photos of her graduation.

Bukola and Toyin Saraki celebrate daughter Teniayo who graduates in London Credit: @toyinsaraki

Source: Instagram

She made this known in a post on her verified Instagram page while revealing her daughter's growth from a tiny-2kg baby to a graduate.

She said:

"Which of His Favours would we deny? For the journey of prayers and nurturing our tiny under-2kg NICU neonates to the first day of nursery class at St Mary's School, Agba Dam, Ilorin, to a 2:1 without interruption, yet with so much laughter, love and joy with every milestone along the way, we are super-thankful. Well done Ayo, congratulations!"

Bukola and Toyin celebrate 29 years wedding anniversary

Last year, legit.ng reported that Nigeria's former senate president, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin celebrated 29 years of marriage.

The politician in an emotional post on social media thanked his wife for 29 extraordinary years together as they share lovely moments and hope for more amazing years together.

The power couples have four children together and lived happily together.

Source: Legit