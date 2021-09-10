Again, the federal government has reacted to the speculation raised by the Yoruba socio- political group Afenifere over farm estates establishment

The federal government explained that that the integrated farm estates are different from Ruga and ranches

Meanwhile, the Yoruba group accused the federal government of allegedly trying to bring back the rejected cattle colony through farm estates

The federal government has faulted the apex-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, for accusing President Buhari of attempting to bring back the rejected cattle colony and RUGA through the establishment of the farm estates

The Punch reported that the executive secretary of the National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Paul Ikonne has said that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with Ruga or ranches.

The federal government gives details on the establishment of farm estates. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

But the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, had in a statement by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, allegedly accused the federal government of attempting to bring back the rejected cattle colony and RUGA through the establishment of the farm estates, Vanguard also reported.

Meanwhile, the NALDA boss, while addressing the state house correspondents at Owerri international cargo airport on Friday, September 10, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates, to boost food production across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ikonne clarified thus:

"Well, it has nothing to do with Ruga. The president mandated us to put the Integrated Farm Estate in all the 109 Senatorial Districts after commissioning that of Daura, meaning he saw the productive nature, the impact that project will make.

"The project is meant for the community, to develop the community. What we have inside is poultry, fishery and for those who are doing piggery – piggery. So, is for the people."

Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

In a move that will annoy some people in northern Nigeria, the Lagos State House of Assembly passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill.

Also, the House passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state. The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Miyetti Allah sends important message to National Assembly over anti-open grazing law

Earlier, the Miyetti Allah association has sent an important message to Nigeria's National Assembly. The message is simple - Stop southern state governors from signing anti-open grazing into law.

According to the association, the law will worsen cattle rustling and undermine stability and also hamper the ability of pastoralists to function effectively, reports indicate.

This was disclosed by Saleh Alhassan, national secretary of the association, spoke on Monday, September 6, Legit.ng gathered.

Source: Legit.ng