Turu Ugo Lota: A Timeless Adage Worth Emulating by All Nigerians

The South-East region of Nigeria recently came alive when Life Continental Beer celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Igbo’s with the launch of a new television commercial campaign tagged Turu Ugo Lota.

The campaign theme Turu Ugo Lota is an Igbo proverbial phrase which translates in English to Bring Home the Glory. This is an adage that strongly resonates with the aspirations of the Easterners to cross barriers and borders, and return with success in order to attain social recognition within their communities.

Ambassador Pete Edochie welcoming the Ononwu Abagana, Chief Nwachukwu Anakwenze at the Life Continental Beer Grand Unveil of its culture docu-commercial - Turu Ugo Lota

It is commonplace for a parent or guardian to charge their wards who are about to embark on the quest for self-discovery—be it in academics or trade—with the phrase Turu Ugo Lota. This saying encapsulates the illustrious spirit and sheer grit of the Igbo’s to rise above all odds in achieving progress and success both as individuals and as a collective.

In a broader sense, though this saying is particular to the Igbos, the philosophy behind it is one worth emulating by all Nigerians. Indeed, many Nigerians are already exhibiting this spirit of resilience and determination in the face of innumerable challenges and obstacles that society places in their path.

Despite infrastructural challenges, Nigerians have demonstrated this resilient spirit and have been able to establish thriving industries that has paved the way for other African countries. The absolute determination of Nigerian artistes who have carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry speaks volumes about how these artistes are embodying the Turu Ugo Lota consciousness and bringing home glory to Nigeria.

Another area in which Nigerians are progressing as a people and bringing glory home is in the area of agriculture. For instance, Nigeria is the second-largest producer of maize grain in Africa after South Africa despite some of the challenges facing the industry. In tech, Nigeria has also surpassed South Africa to emerge as a premier investment destination with over 55 active tech-hubs, raising a total of US$ 94.9 million, while South Africa raised US$60.0 million with 59 active start-ups according to a report by Usman, Choi, & Dutz in 2019.

There can be no gainsaying the contributions of Nigerians to the acceleration and development of the tech industry across Africa. One needs to look no further than Iroko TV. The mainstream and digital TV introduced innovations and attracted global attention to Nigeria’s Nollywood. It is worth mentioning that Jason Njoku, the brain behind Iroko TV, is an Igbo man and can therefore be said to personify Turu Ugo Lota having brought glory home to Nigeria through his creative ingenuity.

This spirit of Turu Ugo Lota; going out, bringing home glory, and achieving greatness for the greater good and progress of all is what Life Beer’s TVC is celebrating and encouraging all Nigerians to emulate.

