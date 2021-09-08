Yiaga Africa Releases Latest Continuous Voters Registration Observation Report
Politics

Yiaga Africa Releases Latest Continuous Voters Registration Observation Report

by  Jerrywright Ukwu
  • The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is still ongoing at INEC local government area centres’ nationwide
  • The exercise is ongoing in 151 INEC registration centres across the six geo-political zones in the country
  • The latest report by Yiaga Africa highlights the challenges of security and agitations affecting the exercise

FCT, Abuja - Yiaga Africa’s Watching the Vote (WTV) trained observers have released their latest report in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) nationwide.

According to the report sent to Legit.ng, there is poor deployment of security personnel to the registration centres and the near absence of political parties or their agents during the registration exercise.

Election
Continuous Voters Registration is the exercise before the main election in 2023. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi
Insecurity affecting the electoral exercise

The observers noted that due to security threats in Gusau, Anka, Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Bungudu local government areas in Zamfara state, citizens' turnout to register was low.

In Anambra and other states in the southeast, the confusion around the sit-at-home order on Mondays have also impacted negatively on the exercise.

Report indicate highlights of findings, give recommendations

The detailed report also indicates that young people are leveraging the online platform as shown by INEC’s data but are not completing the physical registration.

It noted that there is a need for more citizens engagement by INEC and stakeholders in mobilizing intending registrants who have completed the online process to ensure they complete the registration at the INEC CVR centres.

About Yiaga Africa

Yiaga Africa, is a civic non-governmental organization promoting democracy, governance, and development in Africa through advocacy, research, and capacity building.

Yiaga Africa operates as a citizens’ movement poised with the onerous mandate of enhancing the quality of democratic governance, public accountability, and civic participation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yiaga Africa commenced the CVR exercise on Monday, June 28.

To provide independent oversight over the CVR exercise, Yiaga Africa trained and deployed 171 WTV observers in six states.

Yiaga Africa employs a mixed methodology consisting of stationary observation and mobile observation.

Earlier in the year, Yiaga Africa had expressed worry about the 'coordinated and premeditated' attacks on the facilities of INEC.

The organisation, in a statement said the attacks are dangerous signs for Nigeria's fragile democracy.

It also warned that it will not just affect INEC's preparation for upcoming elections but also diminish citizens' confidence in the electoral process.

Source: Legit

