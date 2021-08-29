Singer Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz has taken to social media to celebrate the singer who recently released a new EP titled Water and Garri

Singer Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz has showered encomium on the singer for her new EP titled Water and Garri, which he described as a masterpiece for real music lovers.

Taking to his Instagram page, Teebillz recounted how Wale Ayorinde introduced him to Tiwa and other ladies that could sing in Los Angeles.

Teebillz said he saw in Tiwa what others couldn't see. Photo credit: @teebillz323

Teebillz said he was grateful that God gave him the ability to see and hear what others can't.



"Masterpiece for real music lovers! The TIWA that wooed me when @w_wla introduced me to some naija girl that could sing in LA! Grateful to GOD for my ability/talent to see and hear what others couldn’t! Glad to be alive to witness this….."

According to him, he remembered his first meeting with Tiwa ten years ago at Katsuya in LA Live.

He said:

"When I asked you your inspiration and you told Brandy @brandy and Kim Burrell @kimburrelllove #WaterandGarri Blessings Mama J I’m proud of you for doing the real you on #WaterandGarri @tiwasavage Vocals on steroids!!! #QueenofAfroBeats."

Nigerians react

@ezekielbanjo said:

"At least you reaped the fruit of your labour by having a baby together. No story. Tiwa story can not complete without Teelbiz."

@iamwendycharles commented:

"Chaii na man you be mbok."

@lil__________gina wrote:

"If to say my ex fit praise me like this I for don blow."

@fundavies said:

"I love this guy's maturity."

