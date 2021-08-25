The Nigerian Army has explained why repentant and former terrorists would not be recruited into the service

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has again spoken concerning the former and repentant terrorists in the country.

The Punch reports that the director, Army public relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army had not and would not enlist former and repentant Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists into the service.

Legit.ng gathered that Nwachukwu, made the clarification in a statement released on Tuesday, August 24, in Abuja.

The Sun also reports that Nwachukwu stated that an online video circulating in the social media by one Young Elder and produced by Anthony Jay attempted to relate the collapse of the Afghan military to the ongoing surrender by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria.

He hinted that the Army was not desperate for prospective recruits to stoop so low to engage the services of former terrorists.

Nwachukwu explained that it was not recommended to absorb former fighters into the services of a regular military as a general rule.

He added that the army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya would continue to operate within the dictates of the law.

