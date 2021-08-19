Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has taken to social media with a hilarious video where she transformed from slay queen to razz woman

The filmmaker noted in her caption that she can not kill herself with the chic lifestyle as she wants to yank her wig off as well as throw her waist cincher away

Colleagues of the actress agreed with her and since she ate noodles from the pot, some people say eating from the pot is better

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello is one of the celebrities who jump on trends on TikTok.

The mum of two recently shared a video of how she transformed from a well dressed and made up woman into one in pyjamas and bonnet eating from her pot.

Funke Akindele is not about the slay life Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The audio of the video praised women who can slay one day and look homeless the next.

Taking to the caption, the actress declared that she can't kill herself with keeping up as a chic slay queen.

She noted that she would love to remove her wig, waist cincher and eat noodles and chicken suya.

"I beg. I cannot come and kill myself oo!! This slay chic lifestyle is not for everyone!! Please I wan commot wig for my head, I wan commot waist cincher and eat correct indomie and chicken suya! Who’s game??"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

"I am over game, infact my early morning wheat video loading. I am obeying you ni ooo."

Abimbolacraig:

"BALANCE!!"

Folagade_banks:

"We love you like that mama."

Empressnjamah:

"I like the homeless part abeg. I feel like being homeless with rice and stew."

Kaffy_palmer:

"Actually, indomie is sweeter when you eat it from the pot."

Keeping_up_with_cjenaico:

"You can't come and kill yourself on top "never to be caught unfresh" we love you like that."

