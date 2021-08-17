Governor Zulum of Bonro has kickstarted his move to consult widely over the massive surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists

FCT, Abuja - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state on Monday, August 16, met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, in Abuja.

PR Nigeria reported that the meeting was part of the governor's ongoing multi-stakeholders consultations on the massive surrender by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Defence Headquarters also posted a brief statement regarding the meeting on its official Facebook page.

The statement partly reads:

"The close door meeting between the Governor and the CDS was centred on lastest feats being recorded in the military counterinsurgency/terrorism operations.

"The Governor was at DHQ to consult with the Defence Chief on the process of De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) of low risk Boko Haram/ISWAP ex-fighters who recently surrendered to the Armed Forces."

The governor is scheduled to hold series of other consultations.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Zulum had on Saturday, August 14, addressed military commanders and community leaders on the development.

He had then disclosed plans to engage in a high-level consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders.

We may not accept repentant insurgents

Meanwhile, traditional and religious leaders in Borno have said it would be difficult to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into their communities.

The leaders expressed fear over the de-radicalisation of repentant members of Boko Haram by the Nigerian Army.

Legit.ng gathered that Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, said the idea is a welcomed one, but that the people would continue to be haunted by the horrors of the 12-year insurgency, especially residents of communities where the repentant insurgents are to be incorporated.

Senator Ndume tells Nigerian Army not to pamper repentant terrorist

Similarly, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

Ndume said the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering.

The Borno federal lawmaker said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

