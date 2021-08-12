Lionel Messi joined French giants PSG on a two-year-deal, with an option to extend the contract for one more year

He has been lodged at the five star Le Royal Monceau hotel located in a choice area of Paris as he shops for an apartment

Costing £17,000 (N9.7million) per night, the hotel is fitted with a private cinema, six high quality restaurants and more

Following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 (N9.7million) per night, Mirror reports.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

Upon his arrival in France, Messi was welcomed by thousands of PSG supporters as he is seen as a football god in the French capital.

Lionel Messi waves to PSG fans from his hotel apartment. Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy

Source: Getty Images

He has joined the French giants on a two-year-contract after he was forced to leave childhood club Barcelona, ending his 21-year-stay.

Messi and his family members are now lodged in the £17,000 per night hotel room which has also looked after Winston Churchill, Walt Disney and Robert De Niro.

It is a Paris’ five star Le Royal Monceau hotel as he now searches for a new apartment in the French capital.

The hotel which was built 94 years ago informed their Instagram followers that the six-time Ballon d’or winner and his family were their next esteemed guests.

It was gathered that the same hotel accommodated Neymar when the Brazilian star arrived from Barcelona in 2017.

SunSport reports that Le Royal Monceau hotel is situated in a lavish part of Paris and Messi and family members will have access to most beautiful views and sky-lines Paris has to offer.

Local art exhibitions, cultural events, swimming pool, the private cinema, and the six high quality restaurants on sight are among facilities to be enjoyed.

A never-to-be-missed place to eat is the critically acclaimed and famed Matsuhisa Restaurant.

Combining Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, Messi and family can dine on Wagyu beef steak which would set you back around £67.

