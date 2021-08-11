Sergio Ramos will have the chance to play with former rival Lionel Messi at PSG from this season

The 34-year-old joined the Parisians on a two-year deal on a free transfer after parting ways with Barcelona

Both had a fierce rivalry in the Spanish League which was characterized by red cards and malicious play

And the Spaniard has now taken to social media to welcome his the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to PSG

Sergio Ramos on Wednesday, August 11 took to social media with an interesting reaction to Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint Germain.

The legendary defender signed for PSG on a free transfer in June after his contract with Real Madrid ran out.

His transfer was in many ways surprising, especially because he is considered a Real Madrid legend and was expected to complete his career at Los Blancos.

Ramos signed a deal until 2023 with Paris Saint Germain in June. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

In an interesting twist of fate, Messi exited Barcelona in almost the same circumstances as Ramos as the Catalan club was unable to renew his deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The two are now teammates in Paris, in what is still a dumbfounding development in many ways.

Fans were curious to see how Ramos would receive Messi at Paris Saint Germain and they did not have to wait too long to get their answer.

In a post on his social media, Ramos shared a photo of Messi’s PSG shirt next to his own with the caption:

“Who was going to tell us, right @leomessi? Welcome! Welcome! Welcome!”

Messi and Ramos, rivals turned colleagues

For nearly a decade, Messi and Ramos have had a fierce rivalry in the Spanish La Liga as they represented different factions in the famous El Classico derbies.

The two have produced some memorable moments in past classicos, and all their highlights have involved the pair squaring up to each other.

Why Lionel Messi joined PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi will begin a new life at Paris Saint Germain this season after completing a two-year move to the club earlier this month.

The 34-year-old was presented to the media on Wednesday, August 10 after undergoing medical at the outfit's facility.

Messi has however revealed that he joined the French League giants because they offer him the opportunity to lift his fifth Champions League title.

Source: Legit