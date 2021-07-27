James Mwaura went missing when he was just 23 years old in 1974 after being sent to the shop to buy rice for the family

In the process, Mwaura lost his way only to find himself in Nairobi with no money and no kin to turn to

He then hitched a ride to Naro Moru in Nyeri county, where he started a new life and later married a woman he met there

A Nakuru man who got lost when he went to buy rice at the shop for his family has finally returned home.

James Mwaura, in a blue suit, went missing in 1974.Photo: Citizen Digital.

Disappeared 47 years ago

James Mwaura, who hails from Molo, Nakuru county, now a 70-year-old man, disappeared 47 years ago but has now found his way back, thanks to Facebook.

Mwaura went missing when he was just 23 years old in 1974 after being sent to the shop to buy rice for the family.

According to a report filed by Citizen Digital, Mwaura lost his way in the process, only to find himself in Nairobi with no money and no kin to turn to as he found out that his brothers who had been staying in the city had also moved.

He then hitched a ride to Naro Moru in Nyeri county where he started a new life and later married a woman he met there.

Years later, like everybody else these days, he was scrolling through Facebook when he stumbled upon a seemingly familiar face.

He sent the person a message in his inbox, and this person turned out to be one of his nephews.

The two struck up a conversation and agreed to rendezvous on Wednesday, July 21, before the family reunion happened on Thursday.

Mwaura, who arrived home in a blue suit, informed the family members that he is happily married and blessed with three children and four grandchildren.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 74-year-old man returns home after 45 years of being declared dead by family members. Some members of his family disclosed that the man came back home on Monday, September 24.

It was further reported that Samuel Wambugu was 29-year-old when he fled his home in Nyeri, Gitundu, Kenya. The young man disappeared from home in 1974, after his father married a second wife. Wambugu’s sudden disappearance for many years made family members believe he was dead.

On arriving in his village, the 74-year-old man got villagers scampering as if they had seen a ghost.

