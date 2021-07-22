Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has taken to social media to open up his love for Wizkid

According to the controversial effeminate star, Wizkid is the best artist in Africa and he has been a fan since he was 16

Bobrisky went on to state that he has a crush on the singer and is always too shy to speak to him whenever he has the opportunity

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It appears Starboy Wizkid has stolen the hearts of many people including Nigeria's very own male barbie, Idris Okuneye who is popularly known as Bobrisy.

The crossdresser opened up about his feelings for the singer. Photo credit: @bobrisky222, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky opened up about his love for the Made In Lagos crooner, adding that he has always had a crush on him.

Bobrisky who stated that he has been the singer's fan since he was 16, declared Wizkid the best artist in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read his post below:

"D only dude I dey trip for Dis guy I love him die I don’t know y D day I will talk to him ehnnn I will definitely cry cos I won’t be able to hold my tears. Have been his fan since I was 16yrs. Have had opportunities to say hi to him many times at d club but I was then shy. He is d best artist in Africa you can’t drag that with him naaaa you can’t."

See post below:

Bborisky professed his love for Wizkid. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bobrisky is notorious for flaunting money and living an extravagant life, a lot of people were shocked he did not make it to Obi Cubana's party.

The billionaire businessman threw a lavish burial for his late mum recently, and his friends and Nigerian celebrities showed up and turned it into a money carnival.

Seeing that Bobrisky was missing in action, a lot of people made fun of the fact that he did not get an invite on social media.

The crossdresser decided to shut everyone dragging him up and he reminded them of why he is called Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit