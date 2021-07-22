A young Nigerian man identified as Oseni Ibrahim Ola had nothing but kind words for his secondary school teacher

Oseni took to his Facebook page to share a photo of the teacher whom he described as an embodiment of discipline and academic excellence

The young man, who visited the teacher named A.M. Ojetunde, alongside his wife, said he always strives to bring out the best in students

A young Nigerian man and his wife have got many talking on social media after visiting their secondary school teacher whose impact in their lives have kept them going.

The man identified as Oseni Ibrahim Ola shared an adorable photo of himself, his wife and the teacher on his Facebook page and showered encomium on the latter.

The couple paid a visit to their secondary school teacher who has been their role model. Photo credit: Oseni Ibrahim Ola

According to Oseni, Mr A.M. Ojetunde is a great teacher and an embodiment of discipline and academic excellence.

In his words:

"It was a thing of joy when we visited Mr A.M. Ojetunde today in his residence. He is one of the strong pillars that shape our lives.

"Fortunately, he taught me and my wife at Okeho Iganna Grammar School and we both joyfully visited him."

The young man said the teacher always strives to bring out the best in students, adding that he is a straightforward person.

He expressed gratitude to Ojetunde who doubles as the president of the Oyo state chapter of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principal of Secondary Schools (ANCOPS), and the principal of ISMOG Community Grammar School, Okeho.

In his words:

"Sir, thank you for everything. May Almighty God continue to bless you with every good things so as to contribute more to the cause of humanity."

Many react to the post

Many flooded the comment section to also hail Ojetunde.

Abdsemiu Abdsalam said:

"Great teacher and Man of best principle."

MH Olóhuntóókí Olakojo commented:

"More power to his elbow Mon Sha Allah."

Victoria Adelowo Ajayi wrote:

"That is lovely, may he lives long to rip the fruit of his labour, kudos to best mentor/ teacher of our time."

Sunday Adegbenro said:

"Oga is exceptional in everything. My epistle about him is reserved for now. Thank you so much for being a good ambassador of this noble profession. It's a beautiful thing to be associated with you."

