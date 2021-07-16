For Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, not all Nigerian pastors and prophets are to be regarded as true men of God

Adesina on Thursday, July 15, stated that most of the prophecies against the APC in the last general elections were fake

The president's aide noted that a great number of these prophecies came from Primate Elijah Ayodele

Femi Adesina, one of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides, on Friday, July 16, shifted his focus to some prophecies declared that never happened.

Although Adesina clarified that he believes in prophecies and feels inspired when clerics offer themselves for the good of humanity, the presidential media aide noted that it will be best for some men of God to devoted themselves to their ministries.

Adesina said he believes in prophecies but will never fall for lies

He spoke of a prophet who predicted that England was going to win the Euro 2020 Cup and wondered why such a cleric would prophesy lies in the name of God, Vanguard reports.

His words:

"Sunday evening came, England scored in the very second minute of the game. They were looking good for the first major soccer diadem since 1966. Till about the 67th minute, when Italy drew blood. Heartbreak.

"Where did it leave our prophet? Blind as a bat. Why did he speak supposedly in the name of the Lord, when he saw nothing, and heard nothing? He just exposed an elevated calling to odium and opprobrium."

Moreover, Adesina listed some unfulfilled prophetic declarations made by Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church

Below is a list of Primate Ayodele's predictions, as enumerated by Adesina, that were never fulfilled:

1. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would win the 2015 presidential election

2. The PDP would take Kaduna by a narrow margin

3. Yobe, Gombe, Benue, Delta, and Akwa Ibom would be won by PDP

4. PDP will shock APC in Lagos

5. Boko Haram would bomb southwest

6. APC would break up

7. President Buhari would not do a second term

8. Buhari would not return from medical trip

Read Adesina's full post on Facebook:

TB Joshua attacked me in the spiritual realm but I came out victorious, traditionalist on pastor's death

Meanwhile, a popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, had claimed that he was in a spiritual battle with late Nigerian preacher, T.B Joshua.

While speaking in a self-recorded video seen by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of the traditionalist, Kwaku Bonsam indicated that he was in a spiritual contest with the prophet.

According to him, only one person was going to be victorious in such a battle with the other losing woefully.

Source: Legit