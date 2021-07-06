The Nigerian Army has lost one of its senior officers who was attacked by gunmen along the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway

The police spokesman in Jigawa state, Lawan Shiisu, disclosed how the robbers responsible for the attack escaped arrest

Some Nigerians have expressed concerns over the security situation challenges in parts of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dutse, Jigawa - Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have shot dead an army officer, Major M S Isma’il.

The Guardian reported that the Jigawa police command on Tuesday, July 6, disclosed that the senior officer was shot dead when he was traveling with a solder along the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway on July 4.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, said the soldier, Private Harisu Aliyu, was wounded in the neck.

The Jigawa state police command commenced investigation into the killing of the army officer. Photo: Nigerian Army HQ

Source: Facebook

How the attack occurred

He stated that the robbers attacked the officer and soldier, while they were travelling in the same vehicle from Maiduguri to Kaduna, Premium Times reported.

Shiisu said:

''On July 4, at about 2100hrs, the police at Fanisau Division received information that the Maiduguri to Kano expressway was blocked by armed robbers at Dindibis Village, Dutse Local Government Area.

“Police patrol team moved to the scene which is about 40m after Dindibis village, but before the team got there, the robbers had escaped into the bush.

“Pte. Aliyu was wounded on his neck and shoulder while Maj. Isma’il was shot dead.''

The police said efforts are on to arrest the suspects responsible for the killing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Troops capture 2 Boko Haram logistics suppliers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army continues to record success in the fight against insurgency as they pounce on terrorists in the northern region of the country.

The gallant troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno state.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army director of public relations, confirming this said the troops nabbed the suppliers on Saturday, July 3, within Muna general area of the northern state.

Source: Legit.ng