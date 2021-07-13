Man Working at Car Wash Returns Bag of Cash He Found While Heading to Work
- Ghanaian man named Obeng has reportedly found the undisclosed amount of money at the newly built Kejetia Market
- The undisclosed large sum of money was in a polythene bag on the ground at the ''trotro'' station of the market
- Obeng, a washing bay attendant at KMA Shell, found the money on his way to work and returned it
A washing bay attendant identified as Obeng has returned an undisclosed amount of money he found at the newly built Kejetia Market in Kumasi in Ghana.
Affectionately called Agyabeng, Obeng, who is said to be in his fifties and a worker at KMA Shell, told a reporter he found the money on his way to work at Adum in Kumasi city in the Ashanti Region.
He recalled stepping on an unusual polythene bag at the ''trotro'' station on his way to work at Adum - checked it, opened it, and to his surprise, it was money, kessbenonline.com reported.
Showing conscience
Despite his limited financial situation, Obeng decided to return the money.
Obeng is a Christian and a member of the Saint Catholic Church at Sepe Tempom, a suburb of Kumasi.
The money was handed over to Kessben Media, and information put out for the rightful owner to contact the front desk for identification and collection.
