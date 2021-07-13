Man Working at Car Wash Returns Bag of Cash He Found While Heading to Work

Ghanaian man named Obeng has reportedly found the undisclosed amount of money at the newly built Kejetia Market

The undisclosed large sum of money was in a polythene bag on the ground at the ''trotro'' station of the market

Obeng, a washing bay attendant at KMA Shell, found the money on his way to work and returned it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A washing bay attendant identified as Obeng has returned an undisclosed amount of money he found at the newly built Kejetia Market in Kumasi in Ghana.

The washing bay attendant did not want to keep what is not his. Image: kessbenonline.com.

Source: UGC

Affectionately called Agyabeng, Obeng, who is said to be in his fifties and a worker at KMA Shell, told a reporter he found the money on his way to work at Adum in Kumasi city in the Ashanti Region.

He recalled stepping on an unusual polythene bag at the ''trotro'' station on his way to work at Adum - checked it, opened it, and to his surprise, it was money, kessbenonline.com reported.

Showing conscience

Despite his limited financial situation, Obeng decided to return the money.

Obeng is a Christian and a member of the Saint Catholic Church at Sepe Tempom, a suburb of Kumasi.

The money was handed over to Kessben Media, and information put out for the rightful owner to contact the front desk for identification and collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Man returns money mistakingly sent to his account

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, has shown people the true meaning of honesty.

Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks are closed, he received N2.5m in three batches. The first credit alert was the sum of N500,000. Just when he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after.

Eze was not out of the dumbfoundedness yet when another N1m came in. Taking to Facebook on Sunday, July 11, the man shared a screenshot of the alerts' SMS as they came in.

Source: Legit.ng