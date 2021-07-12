Paul Emeziem, the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, said the suspension of the six of his colleagues was in line with the constitution

The speaker noted that unparliamentary behaviours and actions of some legislators made the leadership of the House take the action

Emeziem described the suspension as a “soft but adequate disciplinary measure", noting that the state assembly has to be in synergy with the other arms of government

Owerri, Imo state - The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, has accused the six lawmakers currently suspended of unparliamentary behaviours.

The Punch reported that Emeziem defended the suspension, saying it was in line with House rules and the Constitution.

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, has said the decision to suspend six lawmakers was in line with House rules. Photo credit: Imo House of Assembly

Legit.ng gathers that the Speaker made this known while speaking with journalists in Owerri on Sunday, July 11.

Emeziem described the suspension of the affected lawmakers as “soft but adequate disciplinary measure against erring members which is enshrined in the rules of the House.”

According to him, the leadership of the state House of Assembly had to take the decision as unparliamentary behaviours and actions of certain members generated tensions in the state, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

His words:

“It is also our duty to run our affairs in the House of Assembly in such enabling way as to remain in synergy with the other arms of government in order to provide functional environment for the people.

“But in our observations and assessment, this good relationship has been, and remained until lately, especially immediately or even within the peak period of the insecurity in the state.

“Also, we have taken time to observe unnecessary insinuations by certain members, abuse on the personalities of fellow colleagues, autocratic demands of rights and privileges without references to the rules. Some members have even derailed from understanding the primary aim and objective that brought us in the House.”

Imo: APC reacts to suspension of six lawmakers

Meanwhile, the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, July 8, reacted to the suspension of six House of Assembly members in the state.

The ruling party called for peace, adding that the suspended lawmakers must desist from acts capable of threatening their public image.

Cajetan Duke, the state APC spokesperson who made this known during an interview in Owerri described the Assembly as “an independent organ of government”.

Source: Legit Nigeria